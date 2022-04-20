Local Briefs

Pullman High students compete at national event
Two Pullman High School math team members, sophomore Aditya Bose-Bandyopad-hyay and freshman Mir Park, competed in the USA Junior Mathematical Olympiad Competition at the end of March.
The event is a national, invitation-only competition spanning 10 hours over the course of two days. There are only 500 invitations sent out each year. To receive an invitation, students have to participate in either the American Mathematics Competition or the American Invitational Mathematics Exam and be among the top scorers in either.
Pullman Regional Hospital nurse receives DAISY award
Carol Driskell, a registered nurse at Pullman Regional Hospital’s Same Day Services received a DAISY award for her work at the hospital. Daisy awards are part of an international recognition program to celebrate the care nurses provide to patients. The criteria for nurses to receive a Daisy award include making the patient and family feel comfortable, establishing a connection and including the patient and family in the planning for care.
Driskell has been a nurse for 20 years and started at PRH in 2008. She went into nursing after watching the nurses who cared for her father while he had blood cancer. Driskell also teaches nursing students at the hospital. To learn more about the Daisy program visit pullmanregional.org/daisy-award.
Women’s choir returns to live performances
The Tapestry Women’s Choir is returning to live performances after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The concerts are free. The group’s spring theme is “Rivers, Lakes and Seas, Songs of the Water.” The first concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 29 at First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., in Moscow.
There also will be concerts at 7:30 p.m. April 30 at St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE. Stadium Way in Pullman and at 7:30 p.m. May 2 at United Methodist Church, 109 S. Mill St., in Colfax.
Moscow’s PCEI opens program enrollment
The Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute has opened enrollment for three summer camps. The camps are STREAM team camp for girls entering grades 6 through 9. Palouse Roots summer camps are for children age 4-7 and ENGAGE summer camps are for children ages 7 to 14.
STREAM is a weeklong camp which focuses on the fields of science, technology, restoration, engineering, arts and mathematics. It will run from June 13-17 and cost $100. Palouse Roots has five weeklong camps. Each camp is $250 for the week or $50 a day.
There are four ENGAGE summer camps available. The first one is June 14-17 and will cost $230 for four days. The next three five-day camps will cost $290.
For more information visit bit.ly/3uS0ldL.