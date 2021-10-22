Presentation on wastewater testing for COVID-19 in Moscow
Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Tyler Palmer and The League of Women Voters of Moscow will deliver a virtual presentation and discussion about the wastewater testing for COVID-19. The event starts at noon Wednesday over Zoom. A link to the event can be found on the league’s facebook page or their website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Starting in the spring of 2020, the city of Moscow has been testing wastewater in its reclamation and reuse facility to track the concentration of coronavirus in the city. The presentation will cover the work done by the city and the University of Idaho to inform public health discussions and what this project could mean for future testing.