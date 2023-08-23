The owner of a local hardware business is rallying community members to ask the Idaho State Board of Education to oppose a proposed ground lease that would bring a Home Depot branch to Moscow.

Tyler Garrett, owner of Moscow & Pullman Building Supply, wrote a letter warning the SBOE that bringing in a large national retailer like Home Depot will be detrimental to Moscow and its economy.

“While competition is good and healthy for any business big or small, introducing a juggernaut like The Home Depot greatly risks damaging the diverse and vibrant community that we all know and love,” Garrett wrote in his letter.

Tags

Recommended for you