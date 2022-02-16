Several candidates have announced their intentions to run for local offices in anticipation of this year’s primary elections in Idaho and Washington.
Troy area farmer John Bohman announced he will run to represent District 3 for the Latah County Commissioners. That seat is currently held by Dave McGraw, who will not seek re-election. Bohman, who owns Ridgeview Farms, currently serves as the Troy Volunteer Fire Department Chief.
Kendrick’s Carl Berglund also announced he is running for the Latah County Commissioners District 3 seat. Berglund ran to represent Idaho’s 5th Legislative District in 2016 and was defeated.
Latah County Commissioner Tom Lamar announced he is running for reelection for District 2. He has served in that role since 2014.
Sen. David Nelson, of Moscow, announced he will run for reelection in the new District 6, which contains all of Latah and Lewis counties and portions of Nez Perce County.
Moscow attorney Tim Gresback announced he will run for District 6 Seat A in the Idaho House of Representatives. That seat is currently held by Rep. Lori McCann. He has lived on the Palouse since 1999.
Annie Pillers announced she intends to run for reelection for the county’s coroner position. She has filled that post since 2018.
Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers will seek reelection this year. He has served as sheriff since 2003.
The Idaho Primary Election is May 17. Washington’s is Aug. 2.