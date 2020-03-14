Four Republicans, three Democrats and one Constitutionalist filed for District 5 Idaho state senator or representative seats.
The deadline to file for office was Friday. The primary election is May 19 and the general election is Nov. 3.
Dan Foreman, R-Viola, is challenging incumbent Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow. Foreman served as the 5th District senator in 2017-18 before Nelson defeated him in the November 2018 election.
Three newcomers are vying for the 5th District state representative, Seat A position after incumbent Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, announced he will not run for a second term. The candidates are Dulce Kersting-Lark, D-Moscow, Hari Heath, R-Santa, and Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow.
Goesling defeated Heath for the seat in the May 2018 primary election. Mitchell lost in November’s Moscow City Council election and Kersting-Lark serves as executive director of the Latah County Historical Society.
For the Seat B position, Renee Love, D-Moscow, and James Hartley, C-Moscow, will challenge incumbent Caroline Troy, R-Genesaee.
Love is a geology instructor at the University of Idaho, a governor-appointed member of Idaho’s Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and a small business owner. It is unknown what Hartley’s occupation and political office history is.
Two Latah County commissioner positions, the county prosecuting attorney and the county sheriff positions are up for election.
Incumbent Commissioner Kathie LaFortune, D-Viola, filed for the District 1 position. Gabriel Rench, R-Moscow, is challenging incumbent Tom Lamar, D-Moscow, for the District 2 commissioner position.
Incumbent Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson, D-Moscow, and Sheriff Richie Skiles, R-Potlatch, are running unopposed.