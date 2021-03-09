Local cellist

Martin Watkinson, of Moscow, performs outside of Moscow Food Co-op with his electric cello Monday morning. Watkinson has been performing for 25 years after starting on the violin at the age of 3, and then switched to the cello at age 5. “It’s pretty much my spot in town. I’ve always loved the community here, and I feel very supported by them so I’m grateful for that,” Watkinson said.
