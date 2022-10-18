Two local contestants in a national online contests were eliminated recently.
In the Face of Horror, which is a competition to determine the biggest horror enthusiast in the country, Llashea Rush, of Lewiston, missed the cut in the group round and E.D. Crouser, of Endicott, was eliminated in the wild card round.
The ultimate winner, who will be determined Nov. 10, will receive $13,000, a movie role, a two-night stay at Buffalo Bill’s house from the film “The Silence of the Lambs” and be involved in a photoshoot for Rue Morgue Magazine, according to faceofhorror.org.