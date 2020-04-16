Across the nation and locally, the coronavirus continues to take a toll on the elderly.
Monty Spears, a 74-year-old Harpster resident, told the Lewiston Tribune he lost his father to COVID-19 on April 6. Jack Spears, 93, was a resident at Life Care Center of Lewiston.
“It was a real difficult thing and so sad,” Spears said Wednesday. “I couldn’t even be with him when he died. My wife took a picture of the last time I ever got to talk to him. I was standing outside his window.”
Spears said his father’s wife also lives at Life Care Center. She has tested positive for COVID-19, but is “still hanging on,” he said.
To date, Life Care Center of Lewiston has not released any information about possible COVID-19 cases or deaths. However, the administrator has contacted corporate headquarters in Tennessee for permission to respond to the Tribune’s questions.
The first outbreak of COVID-19 in the country was at a Life Care Center near Kirkland, Wash. More than 129 cases and 37 deaths are associated with the Seattle-area facility.
According to Public Health – Idaho North Central District, 10 people in north central Idaho have lost their lives to COVID-19 and all of them have been senior citizens with age-related medical issues in Nez Perce County.
The most recent fatality was reported Wednesday and was a person between the ages of 90 and 99 years old, said Tara Macke, a spokeswoman for Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
That individual was one of eight people who have died who were between the ages of 90 and 99 years old. One of the deaths was someone between 80 and 89 years old and the other death was someone between 70 and 79 years old.
Before Wednesday, the North Central District had been less specific about the ages of those who have succumbed to COVID-19 in the region, disclosing only that they had been people who were older than 50.
Of the 10 deaths, three were people confirmed to have the coronavirus and seven were individuals “whose death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as contributing to death without laboratory confirmation,” Macke said. Those seven individuals are not included in 26 confirmed cases in the region.
The largest number of those is in Nez Perce County, where there are 20 confirmed cases. Latah and Idaho counties each have three confirmed cases. Almost all of the confirmed cases in north central Idaho are in elderly people.
Of the 26 confirmed cases and seven “probable death cases” in north central Idaho, nine are people between the ages of 90 and 99 years old, while three are individuals between 80 and 89 years old and six are people between 70 and 79 years old.
Four people between 40 and 49 years old are confirmed to have the illness.
Three people each are confirmed to have COVID-19 in the age categories of 20 to 29 years old and 50 to 59 years old. Two people each in the age categories of 30 to 39 years old and 60 to 69 years old are confirmed to have the illness. Only one person between the ages of 10 and 19 years old has a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in southeastern Washington. In Asotin County, the number of coronavirus cases climbed from seven to 10 on Wednesday, including two people who needed to be hospitalized.
The number of cases in Whitman County remained steady at 13 on Wednesday. Of those, 10 individuals had recovered and three were self-isolating at home. There have been at least 459 negative tests in the county.
The precautions that people are taking, such as social distancing, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are helping slow the illness, according to a report on a modeling exercise completed by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and five institutions of higher learning, which was released Wednesday.
The model was intended to identify effective mitigation strategies to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on Idahoans.
“We can conclude that continued mitigation efforts aimed at reducing contact rates are effective strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19, delay the peak of the outbreak in Idaho by weeks, and flatten the curve,” according to a report about the modeling done by the department, the University of Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College, Washington State University, Boise State University and Idaho State University.
“This provides multiple benefits, including giving health care facilities and response agencies more time to implement surge capacities plans and procure resources,” according to the report.
Opening parts of Idaho that don’t have many cases poses risks, according to the report.
“Unless you can protect those areas of the state from having the virus introduced into the area, the model shows a resurgence of infections until a majority of the population has been infected,” according to the report.
