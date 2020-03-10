Local elder care facilities say they have adopted enhanced protocols for disease control but are urging those visiting relatives in their care to exercise caution as the number of cases and deaths related to COVID-19 continues to inch upward in Washington.
COVID-19 is caused by a new member of the coronavirus family that first appeared in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei Province in late 2019. The new coronavirus is related to MERS and SARS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Washington climbed to at least 22 on Monday and the majority of those were related to an outbreak at an elder care facility called the Life Care Center of Kirkland.
Leslie King, nurse manager for Courtyard Assisted Living in Colfax, said while there are no documented cases of COVID-19 in Whitman County as of yet, they are being extra careful to disinfect common spaces and asking that visitors be diligent about washing hands and avoiding direct contact with residents. She said it would be best if those displaying symptoms of any sickness including the flu and the common cold refrained from visiting at all.
“If they’re at all feeling ill, (they should) go ahead and phone — we can set people up with Skype and help with phone calls, we can text,” King said.
This sentiment was echoed by Tammie Poe, spokeswoman for the Good Samaritan Society in Moscow. Poe added that even if visitors wear surgical masks, they likely do not provide enough protection to keep their residents safe.
“It would be our preference, if someone’s not feeling well, that they just not come into the building period,” Poe said. “If you are having symptoms — especially if you’re coughing, (surgical masks) will provide some protection to others but it’s better in these situations, especially during flu season just in general, that we err on the side of caution if we can.”
If cases did begin to crop up locally, Poe said their facility has an emergency preparedness plan for infectious diseases that would go into effect
Both Poe and King said elderly populations like theirs are among those most dramatically affected by the disease and least likely to recover from an infection. King said outbreaks can rip through elder care facilities relatively quickly because in addition to having compromised immune systems, residents typically spend a lot of their time socializing with one another. She said Courtyard residents even come together for a communal dinner.
For these reasons, she reiterated it is best for visitors to limit their exposure to residents and consider forgoing a visit at all for the time being.
“We deal with vulnerable adults here who don’t necessarily have the immune systems that they once did so if someone’s not feeling well, they really should not come to visit,” Poe agreed. “We wouldn’t want any one of our residents to be exposed to anything infectious if we can avoid it.”
The Moscow School District announced a temporary hold on the requirement for sick students to bring in a doctor’s note proving their illness in order to have an absence excused, in a message sent to parents Monday.
In the message, Superintendent Greg Bailey said the move is intended to decrease the burden medical personnel are facing as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the United States. He said the move should also give parents more latitude to consider their child’s health when making such decisions. The hold will be in effect for the spring 2020 semester only, the letter said.