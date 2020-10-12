Mask mandates, business closures related to the pandemic and preventing a “blue wave” in Idaho were major points of discussion at a Latah County Republican unity rally at the American Legion Cabin in Moscow on Saturday.
Republican candidates in attendance included incumbent Caroline Nilsson Troy, of Genesee, and Brandon Mitchell, of Moscow, both running for seats in the Idaho House of Representatives, Dan Foreman, of Viola, who is running for a state Senate seat he lost to Moscow Democrat David Nelson in 2018, and newcomer Gabriel Rench, of Moscow, running for Latah County commissioner. He recently made headlines for his arrest at a “psalm sing” anti-mask demonstration held outside Moscow City Hall.
The meeting, attended by about two dozen supporters, was led by Idaho Republican Party chairman and former state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Luna, who said Latah is among key counties in the fight to prevent a “blue tide,” that appears to be gathering strength in some districts. Luna said the state organization plans to increase its support for local elections in battlegrounds like Latah County in an effort to further grow the party and expand its base.
“We recognize that across the state — and our legislature definitely demonstrates that — we are a red state and we have a very strong Republican presence in the legislature,” Luna said. “But even so, we cannot take anything for granted and we recognize that there are key races in the state that we are prioritizing our efforts on and some of them are right here in this county with these candidates.”
Nilsson Troy, who is seeking a fourth term in the House, agreed the district, and Latah County in particular, is a contentious region in an otherwise solidly red state, warning “on the ground, we’re losing the game.”
“When I see signs of my opponent in a farm field in this district, we’re losing the game,” Nilsson Troy said. “Because (Democrats) don’t vote for farmers, they don’t vote for loggers, they don’t vote to keep the dams in place, they don’t vote to take care of the roads and they don’t vote to make sure that small businesses can succeed.”
In brief remarks, Foreman said if reelected to state Senate his primary focus would continue be on banning and restricting access to abortions. Mitchell also cast himself as a anti-abortion candidate, and pledged to be an ally to small businesses and to work to get government spending under control.
When the topic turned to public health and safety orders meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, candidates agreed statewide mandates limiting capacity at certain in-person businesses are doing more harm than good.
Nilsson Troy said she believes masks help, but said it would be inappropriate for the state to mandate their use.
“We are not a nanny state,” she told the mostly maskless attendees. “I think if we weren’t fighting mandates, we would be more likely to be wearing a mask.”
In his remarks Saturday, Rench said he voted for Gov. Brad Little but called measures issued by the governor’s office that shuttered Idaho businesses early in the pandemic “asinine.”
Rench, who was arrested but not charged for allegedly refusing to identify himself to police during an anti-mask demonstration last month, railed Saturday against the city’s mask order, saying the measure is arbitrary and unenforceable.
He called into question assertions that science supports the use of masks to limit the spread of disease in the first place. He said even the website for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says facemasks are not good for the general public.
The agency, in an article titled “Considerations for Wearing Masks” posted to its webpage in August, recommends “all people two years of age and older wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”
Rench said he is now in the race “for something far bigger than taxation.”
“I want to see Idaho — I want to see Latah County — be about family, faith and freedom; the principles that supposedly Governor Little used to live with, that he used to supposedly embody,” he said. “At what point did a republican ever think it was OK to take away our ability to make our best healthcare decisions?”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.