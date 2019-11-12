Local ladies win Idaho Make it with Wool contest

Isabelle Monk and Kaylee Flodin, both of Genesee, won their respective divisions in the Idaho Make It with Wool state contest sponsored by the Idaho Wool Growers Association on Saturday in Moscow.
Monk, who won the Junior division ages 13-16, created a hooded 100-percent wool coat and a long sleeve fitted top and leggings made of 88 percent wool and 12 percent spandex. She is a freshman at Genesee High School.
Flodin won the Senior division, ages 17-24, with a 100 percent wool dress. She is a freshman at the University of Idaho, majoring in apparel, textiles and design.
Monk and Flodin were awarded trips to represent Idaho at the national contest January 23-25 in Scottsdale, Ariz.