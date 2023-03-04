Local libraries can provide invaluable resources for e-book, audiobook readers

As people increasingly read and listen to books on their smartphone or tablet, they’re discovering one of the best resources is their local public library. Whitman County residents can access a wide selection of popular digital e-books, audiobooks, and digital magazines free from the Whitman County Library. With a library card, members of the community can borrow from the digital collection by downloading Libby, the award-winning reading app from OverDrive.
Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with WCL’s digital collection. This locally selected collection offers e-books, audiobooks, and digital magazines including bestsellers and new releases.
Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more. And, Libby’s e-book reader makes it easy to customize how you read. You can adjust an e-book’s font size, book layout, and lighting. As you read, you can also add bookmarks, create notes and highlights, and define words.