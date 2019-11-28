In the wake of a tragedy, a group of local residents decided to form an organization they hope can lift people out of a dark place.
The Lane K. Brown Foundation was started a few months after Colfax man Shane Brown received a gut-wrenching phone call.
On June 6, 2018, his oldest son’s grandmother called to say that his son, Lane Kenneth Brown, had killed himself. The boy, who Shane Brown described as outgoing, funny and athletic, was 15 years old.
“I decided at that point in time if I could help one person and save their life, or whatever I could do, then it would be great,” Shane Brown said.
He started kicking around ideas and, before he knew it, seven people were willing to come on board and help him form the nonprofit Lane K. Brown Foundation. Those seven people, all local residents, comprise the foundation’s board.
Shane Brown said the foundation’s primary focus is suicide prevention awareness and ending the stigma associated with mental health.
The group went through a suicide prevention training called Question, Persuade, Refer, and took part in the Mental Health First Aid USA training organized by the Washington State University Counseling Center.
On Nov. 14, the foundation organized its first support group called Fighting Against Suicide Together. Another support group meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Community Action Center in Pullman.
Autumn Avery, treasurer for the Lane K. Brown Foundation, compared the support group to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting and described it as a place where people can listen, talk and be around other people without judgment.
“We don’t have to know you, but we’ll be your friend,” she said.
Avery said the board has learned how difficult it is for people to open up about mental health and suicide. She said the Lane K. Brown Foundation strives to make people feel comfortable enough to talk.
“I think the goal is that we can just let people know that we’re here, that we care, no matter who you are what you’ve been through,” she said.
The foundation, which runs on donations, offers a 24-hour crisis support line and will refer people to other local mental health resources if necessary.
Shane Brown said much of their efforts now revolve around getting the word out about their foundation.
“We really want the local communities, Moscow, Pullman and outlying areas, to know that we are here and you can reach out,” he said.
Shane Brown said he hopes the foundation will one day expand the number of support groups, double its board members, offer presentations to local schools and have its own office.
Avery said the foundation wants to do more than raise awareness about these issues.
“We want to get our hands dirty, we want to get in there and make a difference,” she said.
Shane Brown said creating the foundation has helped him confront his own feelings, which he said is a tough task for someone who was taught to face his problems with a stoic toughness.
“Helping other people and creating this thing has helped me immensely, and emotionally deal with it when I can’t sit down and talk about it,” he said.
The Lane K. Brown Foundation support line can be contacted at (509) 592-0914.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.