While Americans are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic at home, a Whitman County nonprofit is doing its best to ensure the needs of soldiers overseas are not forgotten as they live through the pandemic miles away.
“These men and women are over there having to quarantine without the comforts of home,” said Roger Myers, co-founder of We Honor Every American Troop.
Roger and Lana Myers started We Honor Every American Troop, or W.H.E.A.T., in 2019 as a way to send care packages filled with food and supplies to soldiers.
This year, in addition to their basic needs such as toothbrushes, socks and gloves, soldiers are also in need of sanitizing wipes to keep clean during the pandemic.
Lana Myers said W.H.E.A.T. has to find alternatives to common alcohol-based hand sanitizer because it is flammable and cannot be mailed.
“We have to get creative,” she said.
W.H.E.A.T. also had to get creative in finding the resources it needed to continue its mission during the past several months.
Because of COVID-19, W.H.E.A.T. had to cancel fundraisers with Walmart and Rosauers. However, it was able to partner with other businesses and organizations that donated supplies or money to the cause.
For example, the veteran-owned The General’s Hot Sauce donated more than 4,000 bottles of hot sauce to W.H.E.A.T. to pack in its care packages.
Thrifty Grandmother’s Thrift Shop vin Colfax has donated money to pay for postage. Online cardmaking group Splitcoast Stampers provided thousands of cards soldiers can use to write letters to loved ones back home.
Appleway RV in Liberty Lake helped W.H.E.A.T. gather volunteers to package 164 care packages this past weekend.
Lana Myers also credited the individual donors who donated money to W.H.E.A.T. this year.
“Every single penny helps,” she said.
Lana Myers said monetary donations are crucial to helping W.H.E.A.T. pay for the cost of mail.
It costs about $20 to pay for postage and tape for each package and this year, W.H.E.A.T is on pace to mail 600 packages. According to Lana Myers, 99.5 cents of every dollar donated to W.H.E.A.T. directly benefits soldiers.
W.H.E.A.T. currently serves soldiers from Spokane and Idaho who are stationed in the Middle East, including K-9 soldiers.
Lana Myers said care packages must first address the soldiers’ needs, which include clothing and toiletries. Then the volunteers try to fulfill the soldiers’ wants and wishes such as certain foods and books. K-9 soldiers also receive chew toys, as well as flea and tick medicine.
Care packages also include handwritten letters to the troops.
Roger Myers said Wednesday that a lot of people tend to forget about the soldiers except during holidays, like Veterans Day.
However, he said, their needs and the loneliness they feel away from home are present year-round.
He said people who do want to donate something to troops are unsure of how to go about it.
That is why they work with W.H.E.A.T.
“We become that avenue for a lot of people to get it overseas for our troops,” he said.
For information on how to donate, visit honortroops.org, W.H.E.A.T.’s Facebook page or send to W.H.E.A.T., P.O. Box 304, Colfax, WA 99111.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.