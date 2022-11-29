The Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild has awarded a total of $10,000 in grants to support local nonprofits.
The Women’s Leadership Guild, according to a Pullman Regional Hospital news release, uses membership contributions to assist nonprofit agencies, supporting the wellness of women and children. Established in 2015, the guild has raised a total $265,750 in contributions to support these goals.
Five regional nonprofits received $2,000 grant awards each during the 2022-23 grant cycle, according to the release, including the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, Palouse Discoveries Science Center, Palouse School Food Pantry, United Way of Whitman County and the Willow Center for Grieving Children. According to the release, the organizations plan to use the funds as follows: