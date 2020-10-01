Four local fishing spots — Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy, Moose Creek Reservoir near Bovill, Elk Creek Reservoir in Elk River and Moscow’s Hordemann Pond — will be stocked with catchable-sized rainbow trout during the next few weeks.
Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s Clearwater hatchery will be releasing the trout into the four locations, beginning this week with 3,500 trout being stocked at both Spring Valley and Moose Creek reservoirs.
Next week, a total of 8,700 trout will be stocked at Moose Creek and Spring Valley, with an additional 500 being stocked at Hordemann Pond. Elk Creek Reservoir will receive 3,000 trout Oct. 19-23.
For more stocking information and location schedules, visit bit.ly/33gRPXZ.