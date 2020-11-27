Those who needed a free Thanksgiving meal in Moscow strolled into Inland Oasis and Rants and Raves Brewery on Thursday, picking up turkey and other traditional Thanksgiving foods and desserts.
“It’s a complicated holiday emotionally for people, and especially this year,” said Kathy Sprague, Inland Oasis treasurer and Safari Pearl co-owner. “I think we’re probably going to see people just stop in just to pick up a meal just so they can make eye contact with someone outside of their pod.”
Inland Oasis is a volunteer-based organization in Moscow serving the needs of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and ally communities of the Palouse, according to its website.
Turkey, ham, potatoes, pumpkin pie, cookies, salad, rolls, beverages and other sides lined the table inside Inland Oasis on West Pullman Road behind Big Smoke.
Sprague said Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse in Moscow and Free Mom Hugs, a nonprofit organization that supports the LGBTQ community, donated most of the side dishes.
Sprague said Safari Pearl has hosted free Thanksgiving meals for about a decade, and Thursday was the inaugural one at Inland Oasis’ new space.
“Thanksgiving is hard on folks that are feeling alienated from their family,” Sprague said. “Or even if they don’t have food insecurity, being surrounded by people that genuinely care about you and are accepting is huge, and so that’s why we’ve always done it.”
Previously at Safari Pearl, guests were invited to dine and play board games at the comics, games and costumes store, Sprague said. Because of COVID-19, guests were provided food to-go Thursday. Two socially-distanced tables were available for those who wanted to eat inside the Inland Oasis community center.
Sprague said many free Thanksgiving meal offerings were canceled this year because of the pandemic.
“We’ve been contacted by some folks and one woman said, ‘Oh my god, you’re a blessing, you’re a godsend.’ So we know that the need is there,” Sprague said.
Neil Marzolf, owner of Rants and Raves Brewery in Moscow, said he offered 168 meals Thursday, which is what he normally provided in the four previous years his business handed out free Thanksgiving meals.
Marzolf said guests were invited to sit inside and eat in the past but this year people were gifted to-go boxes of turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes and a roll. Pumpkin pies and cookies were also available. A Toys for Tots donation jar was on the table for those who wished to donate money.
He said he was unsure whether more people would need food this year because of the financial hardships the virus has caused to many.
“I do think there’s a big need for it,” Marzolf said. “Whether or not there’s a bigger need this year versus last year, based on my industry, I’d say yes because financially it’s much more difficult for us to make it through this year than it has been in the past.”
Marzolf said he expected to hand out all the food but if there were boxes of food left, he planned to take them to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office and to Gritman Medical Center emergency room workers.
A steady stream of people filed into Rants and Raves Brewery late Thursday morning, including Moscow resident Virginia Elliott.
Elliott picked up seven to-go boxes, three for her and her family and four for others.
“We’ve always come to Rants and Raves ever since they started (the Thanksgiving meals),” Elliott said.
