Reece Hewett, founder of Rivaura Estate Vineyard and Winery, had a fun run three years ago, but didn’t have a cause behind it.

Now it does.

A longtime family friend in Kendrick lost their son, Cal Heinen, who was 23 years old when he died from a fentanyl-laced pill in 2019. So two years ago the winery decided to have the run and raise money and awareness for Families Against Fentanyl.