Reece Hewett, founder of Rivaura Estate Vineyard and Winery, had a fun run three years ago, but didn’t have a cause behind it.
Now it does.
A longtime family friend in Kendrick lost their son, Cal Heinen, who was 23 years old when he died from a fentanyl-laced pill in 2019. So two years ago the winery decided to have the run and raise money and awareness for Families Against Fentanyl.
“Cal Daniel Heinen was more than just a friend to the Hewett family, he was also Winemaker Lane Hewett’s best friend and classmate,” said a statement on the event website runsignup.com/Rivaura.
The first year the run had 275 participants.
“Which we thought was a lot of people,” Hewett said.
But then last year there were around 600 people showing up for the race. Hewett said the cause for fentanyl awareness has become very personal to him and he’s been seeing more and more people affected by it.
“It seems like it’s in the news every day,” Hewett said. “Everybody knows someone who’s affected.”
Fentanyl is an opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Deaths from fentanyl-related substances have tripled since 2019 and it is the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S. for people between the ages of 18 and 45. It kills 175 people in the U.S. every day, according to the event website.
Families Against Fentanyl has a goal to have illegally manufactured fentanyl be declared a weapon of mass destruction, raise public awareness on fentanyl, hold foreign governments responsible for the U.S. fentanyl crisis and destigmatize substance use and promote harm-reduction programs to support those affected by fentanyl.
“We need people talking, researching, and sharing Cal’s story,” the event website states. “We want to make sure Cal’s death and the deaths of countless others will not be in vain, but may help save lives. Remember Cal, Remember why.”
Even though the event tackles a hard subject, Hewett said the event itself is fun and family-friendly. People bring their kids and can walk the route if they don’t want to run. Before and after the race there will also be music, food and drinks at the Event Barn.
“It’s kinda taken on its own legs and gotten bigger and better than we ever anticipated,” Hewett said.
The Rosé Rivaura Run 5K will start at 8:30 a.m. May 13 in the Event Barn inside the South Vineyard at Rivaura Estate Vineyard and Winery, 21622 Rivaura Lane, in Juliaetta. Participants will go through the vineyard before running west onto Hewett Road, formerly U.S. Highway 12, toward Spalding Park. About halfway down there is a turnaround point and racers will follow the same route back to the vineyard.
Participants who register before April 25 are guaranteed to receive a free T-shirt, free wine tumbler and one free glass of Rivaura’s Cab Franc Rose or one free glass of River Ranch Brewing Co. beer. After the deadline it depends on availability of the free items.
Those younger than 21 will receive a glass of sparkling cider.
The winery will also open at noon.
Proceeds from the event go to Families Against Fentanyl and people can also donate directly to Families Against Fentanyl.