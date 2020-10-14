The coronavirus pandemic has affected virtually every aspect of daily life in K-12 schools around the country, and local school counselors say their job has become more necessary than ever but also more difficult as they try to deliver social and emotional support while having less in-person time with students.
Aaron Schiffelbein, counselor at McDonald Elementary in Moscow, said with students spending the majority of the school week receiving instruction online, he has had to be adaptable in his methods of reaching students. Before the pandemic, Schiffelbein said he would meet with students one-on-one or in groups and teach curriculum related to social and emotional well-being. Since the pandemic began affecting school schedules, he said he’s had to shorten and condense material that would normally be delivered in person to be more compatible with an online environment and imagine new ways to make himself available to students.
“I’ve been having to think through how (to) meaningfully connect with students who need support and it’s certainly not easy with them being here only two days a week,” he said. “Traditionally, with a five-day week, it’s easier to get a baseline for how students are really doing but with that shorter amount of time, I know students are struggling but identifying them is definitely more challenging.”
Kelly Glaze, counselor for Pullman High School, said she’s also been concerned about the mental health of families. In the Pullman district, which began the year online and has not yet shown signs it will return to face-to-face classes any time soon, she said many teachers and parents have been struggling as well.
Moscow Middle School Counselor Nate Hespelt agreed, saying the psychological strain of not only the pandemic but of numerous other contentious societal issues that have recently come to a head are affecting the emotional well-being of families and school staff, as well as students. Additionally, he said the normal day-to-day work of a school counselor still needs to be taken care of, and the pandemic is only making things harder.
“Definitely, things have been exacerbated by the pandemic — we’re seeing a lot more anxiety and depression and not only with students but with staff as well,” Hespelt said. “There’s just so much to manage right now — you’re seeing what’s going on out in the world on the news, not just the pandemic but racial issues and protesting going on. There’s protesting here in Moscow.”
Glaze said while students struggle to adopt a new method of instruction, teachers are struggling to augment lesson plans to be delivered online while creating relationships with students and parents are struggling to understand how best to support their student while they learn from home. She said many of the more resilient students have been able to adapt to their new school conditions and continue to thrive but those who had difficulty with school before the pandemic are often even more vulnerable now.
She said serving these students in the past was made possible by a network of teachers and staff interacting with students on a daily basis and helping to pick up on issues.
“It’s not just the counselors that do all of that — all of our teachers are mini-counselors,” she said. “Everybody in this building has some stake in kids’ emotional stability, and that’s the piece that we’re missing.”
