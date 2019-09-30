Eight schools in Moscow plan to participate in International Walk to School Day on Wednesday.
International Walk to School Day is a global event with students all around the world walking and biking to school on the same day.
Participating schools include: A. B. McDonald Elementary, J. Russell Elementary, Lena Whitmore Elementary, Moscow Charter School, Moscow Middle School, Palouse Prairie School of Expeditionary Learning, St. Mary’s Catholic School and West Park Elementary.
Parents and guardians can join school personnel, volunteers and other supervising adults in a Walking School Bus that will guide students safely to their school.
Listed are the departure locations and times for each school’s Walking School Bus:
McDonald Elementary: 8 a.m., Eggan Youth Center. An alternative drop off location will be on Eisenhower Street just past the bridge.
Palouse Prairie School: 8:05 a.m., old school building location, corner of Lauder Avenue and Levick Street.
Russell Elementary: 8 a.m., Friendship Square, Main Street.
St. Mary’s Catholic School: 7:55 a.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Family Center.
West Park Elementary: 8 a.m., University of Idaho Recreation Center parking lot.
Students participating in a Walking School Bus should be dropped of 5-15 minutes before departure.
UI students will be at each school to host a Walk at School event, where students dropped off by car or bus can participate by walking around the school grounds before class begins.