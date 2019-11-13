The Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center will have its annual Chocolate Decadence event 4-7 p.m. Thursday in downtown Pullman.
Each participating Pullman business will offer chocolate treats to visiting customers in an effort to promote the “Shop Local Pullman” movement.
Community members and visitors are encouraged to visit participating businesses and complete a Bingo card for the chance to win a holiday prize package. Bingo cards are available at participating businesses, the Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center or online through bit.ly/2qMboXk.
For more information about the event, visit the above shortened link or contact the Pullman Chamber at (509) 334-3565.