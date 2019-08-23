The Latah County Historical Society will sponsor a three-part speaker series to complement the Smithsonian Institution’s traveling exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” which is on display now through Oct. 4 at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce.
University of Idaho professor Diane Kelly-Riley will give the first presentation, “Company Town Legacy: Potlatch at the Crossroads,” at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Garden Lounge in the historic Moscow Hotel, 313 S. Main St.
Part two of the series will be Sept. 17 at One World Cafe and part three will be Sept. 30 at Colter’s Creek in Moscow.
Programs are free and open to the public. Drinks will be available for purchase from host locations.