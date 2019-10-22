The Be Outside, Idaho grant program, supported by Idaho Recreation and Tourism Initiative, announced last week that it will fully fund or partially fund 11 projects throughout the state to help connect children with nature.
Kendrick School District was awarded funds for its “Growing Our Own at Juliaetta Elementary School” project, and Palouse Land Trust was awarded funds for its “Unplug and Be Outside Week” to be hosted in Moscow.
Be Outside, Idaho helps to facilitate the growth and creation of outdoor education programs. The total funded amount this year was $13,000. For more information, visit beoutsideidaho.gov.