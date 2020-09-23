Thirteen area high school students were selected as semifinalists for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to a press release from the organization.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1 percent of high school seniors in the U.S. and consists of the top-scoring entrants in each state.
Of the roughly 16,000 semifinalists, more than 90 percent are expected to be named finalists for about 7,600 scholarships worth more than $30 million. Finalists will be announced in February, according to the release.
Local semifinalists are:
Logos School — Isaiah K. Hewitt, Ronen C. Wyrick.
Moscow High School — Aengus Kennedy, Samantha Hammes, Ilan Carter, Jaston McClure, Isaac Pimentel, Molly Soule, Zaiden Espe.
Potlatch Jr.- Sr. High School — Lily Veith.
Pullman High School — Jay Sahaym, Om Sahaym, Shelley Yu.