Local women’s hiking group celebrates 30th anniversary

The Palouse LaTreks women’s hiking group celebrated its 30th anniversary July 23 at Kamiak Butte in Whitman County.
According to a news release from the group, Agnes Luft and Mayme Trumbull started the group in 1986 with a total of six members. Today, the group has grown to more than 100 members who hike every Wednesday in all weather.
On July 23, more than 30 women hiked the Kamiak Butte trail and more than 40 others joined the group for picnic celebration, the release said.
A committee of hikers recounted the history of the group, and a potluck luncheon was held to celebrate the birthdays of women who turned a decade older this year.