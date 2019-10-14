Storyteller Merna Anne Hecht will offer a one-day workshop titled “The Storyteller’s Voice: Crafting the Power of Personal Stories” 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Location will be announced upon registration.
Hecht is a nationally known storyteller and poet laureate from Vashon Island, Wash., who presented the keynote address for the Palouse-Clearwater Food Summit in January.
The workshop is organized by the Latah County Historical Society, University of Idaho Extension and the Idaho Commission on the Arts, made possible through the Quick Funds Education grant from the Idaho Commission on the Arts and funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Registration is $40. To register, call (208) 883-2267 or email latah@uidaho.edu.