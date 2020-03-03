Local health authorities and school district officials say the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low in the region but are urging Latah and Whitman county residents to take common-sense steps to lower their chances of getting sick.
COVID-19 is caused by a new member of the coronavirus family that first appeared in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei Province in late 2019. The new coronavirus is related to MERS and SARS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.
As of Monday afternoon, Washington had a total of 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six people have died from the disease. Each case of the respiratory illness was identified on the west side of the state in either King or Snohomish counties.
While there have been no cases on the east side of the state or across the border in Idaho, local officials are suggesting people take a few simple steps to reduce the likelihood that they will transmit or contract the disease. Suggested measures include washing hands regularly, staying home from work or school when feeling sick, and coughing and sneezing into the elbows.
Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson said he believes there is a strong likelihood that there will be cases of COVID-19 in his jurisdiction. He said if an outbreak does occur, his office is prepared to implement measures like canceling school and certain public gatherings to help slow the spread.
Henderson said these kinds of social distancing techniques won’t eliminate the likelihood of COVID-19 cases cropping up locally, but it could help to slow it down so the health care system is not overwhelmed.
“If we have three or four (or) eight cases a week, it doesn’t look like much, we can deal with that with the medical capacity we have right now without much issue,” Henderson said. “If we see 30 or 40 cases, it gets it starts to tax the health care system, especially if one or two of those started getting to be serious patients.”
Moscow and Pullman school district officials say for the time being, there is no plan to close schools but that would change if enough students, staff or faculty are calling in sick. Superintendents from both Moscow and Pullman school districts indicated such measures would be handled on a case-by-case basis.
“I think it all depends on the context and the severity — it’s no different, to a degree, than if we had a flu outbreak,” said Pullman Superintendent Bob Maxwell.
“If it’s an elderly person that has no contact with our kids, that’s one thing versus if we have a student that has been diagnosed,” agreed Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey. “Every case is different, so we feel we have to make those decisions as we go, but currently what we’re just trying to do is preventive.”
Bailey said the Moscow district is advising students to stay home if they have a fever higher than 100 degrees or if they’re experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms.
Schools in Genesee and Troy are expected to reopen today after closing Monday as a precautionary measure.
COVID-19 symptoms include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever and a general feeling of being unwell, according to a release from Whitman County Public Health. The release notes it takes between 2 and 14 days of contracting the virus before a person begins to feel unwell. The disease is suspected to spread through “close contact,” or between people who are within six feet of each other, via coughs and sneezes.
Henderson said people who suspect they may have COVID-19 should call their doctor before they visit the hospital to reduce the likelihood that they will spread the disease further.
“We don’t want people who think they may have COVID-19 walking into their doctor’s office or the ER,” Henderson said. “There needs to be some conversation with the provider before they show up and they definitely need to try to wear a surgical mask or something to minimize that droplet spread.”
