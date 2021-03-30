Every resident who spoke during a Monday town hall regarding a proposed Pullman mural stated their support for the words “Black Lives Matter” to be part of the artwork.
A subcommittee of three Pullman city councilors formed to create a plan of action for the mural listened to 13 comments from people who said they live and work in Pullman.
Councilor Dan Records said this feedback will be used to develop a survey for the community to get more input regarding what the mural on the Spring Street retaining wall should look like and represent.
He said the goal is to express that Pullman is a welcoming community.
The subcommittee’s current plan is to send out a request for qualifications of artists interested in painting the mural. The council is requesting an artist paint a single panel affixed to the wall instead of one large mural. This could be the first of a series of panels added to the wall annually.
The target date to unveil the mural is June 19, the holiday celebrating the end of slavery.
Residents who spoke during the virtual town hall were not required to share their full names, but each indicated they lived or worked in the city.
Each supported the mural displaying the message Black Lives Matter. Many expressed support for Jiemei Lin’s mural design, which was previously submitted to the Pullman Arts Commission and was recommended to the City Council.
Lin’s mural design included the words Black Lives Matter. The City Council decided instead to restart the mural selection process.
A Pullman resident who said she’s lived in Pullman for 20 years said continuing injustices in the country show the U.S. does not value Black lives and that “justice is not the lived experience for people of color.”
That is why she supported the Black Lives Matter message.
“If we can say this and mean it, we will be a more welcoming community for people of color,” she said
A man who stated he lives and works in Pullman said there are hundreds of examples of racism in the community and conversations about racism are kept alive by activists.
“A large bright and colorful mural like (Jiemei) Lin proposed will ensure those conversations don’t fade away,” he said
He also reminded the audience that the mural was first suggested to the City Council last summer by a local group that supports the Black Lives Matter movement. He said he believes that fear over displaying the Black Lives Matter message is the reason this mural process has been drawn out.
Others also said they believe the city is hesitant to display the words Black Lives Matter and they expressed frustration that a mural with that message was not chosen.
A resident who said she has lived in Pullman since 1986 said the city’s decision to not go forward with Lin’s mural sent the wrong message to the community.
“You have by stalling on the original mural asserted to many people in the city that Black lives do not matter and you have already driven Black faculty away from our community,” she said.
At the end of the town hall, Councilor Pat Wright said the city is “fully committed to the value of diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Records assured that the mural is going to represent the community’s perspective and that is why the subcommittee wants to gather feedback from locals. He stated the subcommittee’s commitment to make the project a reality.
“This project has had hiccups along the way but I really want to make sure that we move forward,” he said. “That we can actually start to take actions that are long overdue in this community.”
