Logos leader ready for next step

Logos School student body president Ava Driskill said she’s still uncertain which of her interests she will pursue after graduating high school today, but friends and instructors agree she has the discipline and disposition to thrive no matter where life takes her.
As a leader in student government, teachers at the private Christian school in Moscow said Driskill has repeatedly gone above and beyond the call of duty. They said this is no great surprise for a young woman who holds a part-time job with Kestrel Realty in addition to participating in a host of extracurricular activities and her role as student body president.
Logos teacher Mackenzie Miller, who coached Driskill’s mock trial team, said she is incredibly reliable and a talented student organizer. Miller said Driskill was often her go-to person for help organizing events and taking the lead on projects.
“She’s not just really good at it, but she’s always super ready to do it — and she’s got a lot on her plate,” Miller said. “She works as well as doing school and she’s been involved in various extracurricular activities but she’s always willing to head something up.”
In addition to mock trial, Driskill said she spent three years on the school’s cross country and basketball teams and one of the greatest draws was the team component of these activities. Because Logos is a small school, she said students from all grade levels often find themselves on the same teams for sports and other activities.
Driskill said mock trial and her experience working with Kestrel Realty ignited an interest in studying law, political science or business in college but she is unsure which she will pursue. While she decides on a career path, she said she plans to attend online courses through Virginia-based Christian college, Liberty University.
“I would love to maybe find my own business someday, or just continue to do marketing and work my way up,” she said, “I really like to do it, I think it’s really fun but I would also be really interested in potentially being a lawyer someday in family law.”
When describing her personality, peers and instructors alike said Driskill was friendly to virtually everyone she meets and a strong role model for younger students. Others used words like “bubbly” or “sparkly” when asked what she was like.
“She’s super sweet to everybody. She’s a really great influence to everyone,” said Logos freshman Lucy Spencer. “She’s very outgoing, she’s really funny, she’s very loud — but not in a bad way — and is very talkative and engaging and she likes to talk to everybody.”
Driskill said one of her favorite aspects about attending Logos was the close-knit community at the school. She said she babysat many of the children in younger grades and it has been a privilege to watch them grow and mature in the same program and community she grew up in.
Similarly, she said teachers, many of whom have instructed her at multiple grade levels, have been an endless source of wisdom and support.
“It’s just nice knowing that there’s so many people in my life and in the school that have helped me build my strengths and weed out my weaknesses,” she said. “And that they regularly check in on me to make sure that I’m doing my best and pushing myself and that they’re always there to help if I need it.”
LOGOS SCHOOL COMMENCEMENT
Where: Logos School gym, 110 Baker St., Moscow
When: 2 p.m., today
Graduates: 22
Notes: No health restrictions or limits on attendance