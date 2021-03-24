Logos School in Moscow placed second in the Idaho Law Foundation’s 2021 Mock Trial competition which ended Saturday.
About 150 high school students on 15 teams from across the state participated in the three-day competition. The event happened virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Logos sent an A and B team to this year’s event.
The event began with four rounds of competition in virtual courtrooms Thursday and Friday, with the top two teams, the Logos A team and the Ambrose School of Meridian, competing for the state championship Saturday morning.
The focus of this year’s event was a criminal case concerning domestic terrorism charges in connection with the destruction of a dam in the fictional state of Monida.
In addition to taking second place in the team competition, individual Logos students were also awarded individual honors.
Seniors Kalkidan Meyer and Josiah Rauch and junior Marilla Story received top witness awards for their trial performances. Sophomore Zach Atwood and senior Ronen Wyrick were honored as top attorneys.
In addition to Meyer, Rauch and Wyrick, other A team members included seniors Ava Driskill, Sid Sanford and Mallory Struble, juniors Kaylee Vis and Alice Miller and sophomore Lily Grauke. Team A was coached by Logos teacher Mackenzie Miller
Story and Atwood were members of the Logos B team.
Logos sophomore Josephine Wyrick also received third-place in the event’s courtroom artist contest for her sketches of courtroom scenes.
The Moscow-based private Christian school is no stranger to performing well at the annual mock trial event. Logos Activities Director Patrick Lopez said a Logos team won the most recent state competition in 2019 and, along with rival Ambrose School, has been a top contender for first place for most of the last decade.
“We’ve been to nationals more than anybody in the country,” Lopez said.
The Idaho Law Foundation is the charitable arm of the Idaho State Bar and hosts the mock trial event each year. For more information, visit idahomocktrial.org.