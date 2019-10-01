Children are now able to swing, slide and play at two new parks on the north and east sides of Moscow.
Moscow Assistant Parks and Recreation Director David Schott said Itani Park, located near the intersection of Itani and Rolling Hills drives, and Lola Clyde Park, near North Polk Street and Rodeo Drive, were recently completed and opened to the public.
The city will have grand openings for the parks this month.
The celebration for Itani Park is 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the park. It will include a ribbon cutting and light refreshments. The Lola Clyde Park celebration is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the park.
The 0.84-acre Itani Park and 5.1-acre Lola Clyde Park each features playground equipment, including six swings, safety surface tiles, a paved pathway to the playground, a portable restroom and grass.
Lola Clyde Park also includes a gravel parking lot and the park’s playground structure has a ramp to allow those in wheelchairs or with limited mobility to access the structure more easily, Schott said.
The Itani Park project cost $138,680. The city’s Hamilton Fund, which is designated for use by the Moscow Parks and Recreation Department for the benefit of children as described in the will of Bobby C. Hamilton, covered $129,900 of the cost and city funds paid for the rest.
Schott did not have an official project cost for Lola Clyde Park yet, but said the playground equipment and safety tiles cost $123,541 and concrete work for the pathway and under the tiles cost $53,471.
City parks staff installed the playground equipment for both of the Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible parks, which saved the city thousands of dollars, Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert said.
The new parks are two of four that have been developed in the last two years, joining Indian Hills Park on the corner of Indian Hills Drive and Blaine Street, and Morgan’s Orchard Park near the intersection of Lanny Lane and Slonaker Drive.
Schott said the city has owned undeveloped properties for several years but has not had the money to develop them.
He said he approached city administration and the city council to authorize the use of the Hamilton Fund to start developing parks with features like playgrounds, turf and pathways so children can access them. Amenities like shelters or permanent restrooms could be options in the future.
In 2017, the city council approved designating the use of the remaining balance of the Hamilton Fund for the construction of playgrounds and accessible paths in undeveloped city parks.
“It’s a great opportunity to be part of the development of these parks,” Schott said. “Usually, development of parks doesn’t happen this quickly.”
Lambert said he believes the parks will be well-used, especially because they are located in or near neighborhoods allowing children and parents easy access.
“It makes it very nice for the neighborhoods,” Lambert said. “Kids need open air and places to romp around and play. I think it’s terrific.”
