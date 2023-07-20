This story has been changed from its original version to correct an error.
NAMPA — Many Idaho residents can expect to see some long-awaited relief on their property tax bills this coming November as a result of new legislation and a budget surplus.
Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday morning at a home in Nampa announced that the state ended the fiscal year with nearly $100 million in budget surplus funds, which will be divided between relief for schools to use on bonds and levies and homeowners. This will be combined with other funding sources set aside for relief, coming to a total of about $300 million.
“That will make a big difference (for) Idahoans,” Little said.
Little was joined Wednesday by House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star; Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian; and Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, all of whom negotiated the sweeping legislation during the 2023 session with Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, who was not at the news conference.
HB 292 included what was known as a “surplus eliminator” that directed as much as $150 million in state budget surplus funds to property tax relief. With the current surplus, $50 million will go toward direct owner-occupied home property tax relief, and $50 million will be distributed to school districts in an amount based on average daily attendance to use to pay off bonds or levies or to put toward future construction needs.
As part of the legislation, tax bills will include the total amount subtracted from residents’ local property taxes and be labeled as “tax relief appropriated by the Legislature.” The total reduction will depend on the taxing district.
The state doesn’t set or collect property taxes, but the issue was pegged as a top priority for many lawmakers as property values in the state have skyrocketed in recent years. Grow said it’s anticipated the reduction for homeowners will be about 20% to 30% off the tax bill.
“The No. 1 complaint that I’ve received from constituents is the ever-increasing high property taxes, and they wanted some relief,” Grow said in a phone interview. “This is the first time that the state of Idaho has used state monies to give ongoing property tax relief to homeowners.”
Moyle encouraged those who are concerned about rising property taxes to attend their county’s budget hearings.
The two years prior, the state focused its large budget surpluses on income tax reductions and rebates.
Little attributed the recent years’ budget surpluses to increases in federal funding, a diversified economy, increased tax revenue from growth and keeping spending constrained. However, he highlighted other investments made in education and infrastructure.
“It’s common, kitchen-table economics,” Little said. “We don’t spend what we don’t have. We rein in government spending and the impacts of our investments are starting to show up.”
In the last two years, Idaho Democrats have criticized the revenue projection process the Legislature uses to set budgets. Assistant House Minority Leader Lauren Necochea previously said she felt it was used to “engineer a surplus that the governor can then tout, but it takes opportunities away from the Legislature to solve urgent problems for Idahoans.”
Ricks in an interview Wednesday lauded the state’s handling of its budget.
“In Idaho, we’re a thrifty state,” Ricks said. “It’s important for government to run and to provide essential services that are needed, not a lot of extra fluff in my opinion.”
He said it doesn’t matter that property taxes aren’t collected by the state. It’s all taxpayer money.
“It’s all taxes, it’s all coming out of your pocket one way or another, and so this helps redirect some of that back,” Ricks said.
The legislation also increased eligibility for a tax exemption for low-income homeowners known as the circuit breaker. It also eliminated March elections for school districts, which many districts opposed as it is the most widely used election date.
The bill was introduced late in the session, in early March, and passed quickly through both chambers with broad support; the House approved the bill with a 63-7 vote and the Senate passed it 32-3.
However, the governor initially vetoed the bill over concerns that the language in it potentially endangered bonding on several transportation projects.
The Legislature overrode the veto and passed trailer bills to address the bonding issue and another unintentional change to the funding source for public defense.
While homeowners can expect to see the relief on their November bills, it’s unclear when school districts can expect to receive their portion of the funds. Lawmakers and the administrator for the Division of Financial Management did not know when asked Wednesday.
Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.