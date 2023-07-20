This story has been changed from its original version to correct an error.

NAMPA — Many Idaho residents can expect to see some long-awaited relief on their property tax bills this coming November as a result of new legislation and a budget surplus.

Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday morning at a home in Nampa announced that the state ended the fiscal year with nearly $100 million in budget surplus funds, which will be divided between relief for schools to use on bonds and levies and homeowners. This will be combined with other funding sources set aside for relief, coming to a total of about $300 million.

