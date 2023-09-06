Police arrested an armed 54-year-old suspect following a six-hour standoff with police Tuesday morning at a Moscow apartment.

The Latah County regional SWAT arrested Thomas Adams around 8:05 a.m. at his 110 S. Almon St. apartment after tear gas and negotiations failed to get him to surrender.

Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said Adams allegedly fired rounds into the community from an unknown type of weapon. There were no injuries.

Tags

Recommended for you