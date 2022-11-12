Long-term bonds in the animal kingdom

It’s not monogamy in the sense of a legal marriage among humans, but many birds and some other animals do indeed form long-term bonds with one another.

This comes to mind after seeing a child who was quite upset. The gist of the discussion with an adult was all about losing one member of an animal couple. I think they were dogs owned by the family.

In a child’s mind, if they live in a stable loving home, they see parents or partners devoted to one another. They then transpose that onto the relationships other living creatures may or may not have.

