Louise Soderstrom, of Troy, will celebrate her 80th birthday at 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Troy Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 100 S. Main St. The event, organized by her children, is open to the public.
Soderstrom was born in 1939 in Moscow.
