Idaho has too few housing options to support low-income families, a new study has found.

A nationwide study by the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving low-income housing, reported there were 7.3 million more extremely low-income renters in the United States in 2021 than there were affordable homes. They included a section on each state, breaking down what those numbers meant for Idaho.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the study found that Idaho had 39,722 extremely low-income households that year, but only 15,012 affordable rental homes available to them. For every 100 households with extremely low incomes, there were just 38 affordable and available rental homes or apartments.