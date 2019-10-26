Matt Nykiel of the Idaho Conservation League will explain “What You Need to Know About Mining on Public Lands in Idaho” at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The presentation will discuss historical and present-day mining issues in Idaho and describe how ICL evaluates new mining proposals.
Nykeil is a conservation associate with ICL working to protect water quality and advocating to end fossil fuel use in Idaho’s Panhandle. He earned his law degree in Colorado shortly before he accepted a position in ICL’s Sandpoint field office.