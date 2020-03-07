The League of Women Voters of Moscow will present a forum on public transportation in Moscow and the Palouse, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
SMART Transit’s Dan Gray, along with Ben Aiman, will give a general overview of public transportation in Moscow, as well as talk about how it compares and contrasts with other nearby transit systems.
Aimen replaced Gray as the executive director of SMART services, which stands for Sustainable Moscow Area Regional Transportation.