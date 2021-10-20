Election Day is just a few weeks away, and the League of Women Voters of Moscow is here to help. The organization published a nonpartisan voter guide online to help residents get to the polls and make informed decisions.
The guide, found at VOTE411.org, allows voters to peruse election information before Nov. 2, including candidate profiles, polling locations and upcoming deadlines.
The League invited all city council, mayoral and contested school board candidates in Moscow to answer questions about their experience and objectives, which users can compare side-by-side. Candidate responses on the website are unedited, according to Murf Raquet, secretary of the League of Women Voters of Idaho and Vote411 facilitator for the Moscow chapter.
“Everybody was on board,” Raquet said. “All 17 candidates replied and we’ve got their comments in there.”
The league’s tool helps candidates who are not already in office share their platforms with the public. Aside from debates or forums — some which are happening this week — opportunities to elaborate on specific ideas and goals can be few and far between.
“Especially if they’re not a known entity, any publicity is good publicity,” Raquet said. “Whatever they can do to get the word out – they’re willing to go that extra mile and answer the questions we posed.”
The League didn’t have enough personnel to include every race in Latah County in the guide, but he said the group did make sure to include contested races.
Raquet said was pleased to see more contested races than usual this year. He said candidates often run unopposed.
“This is showing and tells me there’s people out there thinking about education and administration in Moscow,” he said. “There’s some passion in the candidates, if you read their answers.”
Elections staff in Latah County is currently focused on processing ballots from absentee and early voters.
So far, 729 ballots have been mailed and 104 have already been returned, according to Election Director Jennifer Henrichs. Around 30 people have voted early.
“We instruct voters to check out the League of Women Voters of Moscow because they have such a great guide,” Henrichs said. “We also tell them to watch out for candidate forums.”
Early voting runs through 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at the auditor’s office in the Latah County Courthouse. The last day to request an absentee ballot via mail is Oct. 22.
