The League of Women Voters held its first Pullman mayoral candidate forum in almost two decades.
Community members, mayoral candidates and the league gathered Wednesday evening for a debate on Pullman’s most pressing issues. Councilors Francis Benjamin and Eileen Macoll and retired Pullman teacher Deb McNeil answered questions prompted by Pullman residents.
The debate was in preparation for the primary election in August. Only candidates for Pullman mayor will be on the ballot, as all other races have advanced to the general election.
Deb Olson, League of Women Voters member, began the debate as moderator and asked candidates what the first project they would take on as mayor.
Macoll said the city needs to do something about congested traffic on Grand Avenue. She added her office is full of studies and about three years ago the council recommended traffic lights be retimed. She said Pullman needs something simple and inexpensive to fix the traffic, because it’s the number one frustration people tell her about Pullman.
McNeil said along with other projects she wants to make sure downtown gets taken care of in a swift and organized way. She wants the revitalization efforts to do as little harm as possible to Pullman’s businesses and the community.
Benjamin said his first priority would have been downtown revitalization, but said efforts are already in place by entities like Project Downtown. His main project is in-town railbanking. He added the current railroad in town is underutilized and there’s many benefits that could come from taking care of the rails. He said if the city gets legislation to work on the railbank, Pullman could extend its green spaces, put in a trail that goes from Pine Street Plaza to Reaney Park, help the Pullman Heritage Depot Center finish its project and, most importantly, put in community gathering places and a park on the north end of town.
Candidates were asked what their strengths and weaknesses are and how they would affect their role as mayor.
Benjamin said both his strength and weakness is caring about people; he doesn’t want to disappoint people. He added he wants to help people and the community be successful, but at the same time it’s important to take a step back and see what’s good for the whole community rather than individuals.
Macoll said her strength and weakness is telling the truth, She’s data-driven and will give things straight from the hip. She added she’s polite and diplomatic, but everything she says is going to be straightforward. She said she will tell people the truth, be polite and kind about it, but it will be a well-researched and well-reasoned truth.
McNeil said her strength is listening and her weakness is making everything a full-time job. She added Mayor Glenn Johnson told her being mayor is a part-time job, and she said she doesn’t know what a part-time job is. She said she has a habit of putting more effort in than what’s accounted for.
Olson asked candidates what stand they take on renewal plans for downtown.
McNeil said downtown is a place where the community goes to gather. She said as mayor she will follow what the city and council have planned and will make sure downtown is being taken care of. She added railbanking and bike-trail issues need to be resolved as part of the downtown situation.
Benjamin said the downtown is multifaceted and there’s a lot of work that needs to be done. His priorities are making sure businesses receive help to become successful and the streets to become quieter. He added he would like to address finding safe routes from College Hill to downtown.
Macoll said Project Downtown’s design is 90% complete, but she’s received other requests from downtown business owners.
Candidates were asked how to make Pullman more inclusive, for students and minorities.
Macoll said Pullman needs to listen in a more broad way and find fresh voices and eyes that will move everyone forward. She added Pullman has a tendency to do the same thing over and over again, and new eyes and ears will help explore aspects that haven’t been explored before. She said communities of color, faith, and the young and elderly need to be reached out to.
McNeil suggested small neighborhood gatherings, and to let others get to know their neighbors.
Benjamin said differences are what make us better, and having difficult conversations and lending understanding is critical. He said Pullman needs to stay special, and an increase of appreciation in those who are different will keep Pullman special.
Olson asked candidates how they would further Pullman’s stated goal to produce a climate action plan.
McNeil said the city has welcomed climate study and it seems it’s willing to adopt many helpful measures. She said the best experts are found right here in Pullman and their expertise should be used.
Benjamin said he wants to leave the climate better for the next generation, and the generation after that. He said the mindset must be taken to think about choices being made and what its effects will be on future generations. He added the city is working to see how it can reduce its carbon footprint but next steps should be taken to help citizens make wise choices.
Macoll said people of Pullman have done a terrific job at conserving, and people should pat themselves on the backs and not just beat themselves up. She said Pullman is doing a good job, and if it trusts its researchers and keeps going the town will be way ahead of the nation in that area of sustainability.
The debate ended with closing remarks from candidates and a reminder to register to vote. Olson said the last day to register is July 24. Ballots for the primary election will be mailed on July 14 and the primary election is on Aug. 1.
To view the full recording of the debate, visit the League of Women Voters’ website at lwvpullman.org.
