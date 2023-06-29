The League of Women Voters held its first Pullman mayoral candidate forum in almost two decades.

Community members, mayoral candidates and the league gathered Wednesday evening for a debate on Pullman’s most pressing issues. Councilors Francis Benjamin and Eileen Macoll and retired Pullman teacher Deb McNeil answered questions prompted by Pullman residents.

The debate was in preparation for the primary election in August. Only candidates for Pullman mayor will be on the ballot, as all other races have advanced to the general election.

