Magazines and newsletters have proven the bane of my lightening up existence

Jeanne Leffingwell

Bane (n.) — a cause of great distress or annoyance; something, typically poison, that causes death.

Well, my bane isn’t going to kill me but it sure is distressful. I’ve tried, sometimes desperately, to vanquish it.

I have downsized a lot in our house and studio. As for pure volume, I have plowed through many cubic yards of stuff. Just in the last couple years, I’ve purged several dozen big plastic tubs and bankers’ boxes worth. Nothing to sniff at if one is trying to downsize without moving or dying.