‘Magical’ music teacher receives award from Idaho association

Kathy Stefani, a music teacher with roots in Moscow, has been recognized with a statewide award for her dedication to bettering music education in her hometown and state.
Stefani, who teaches music at McDonald Elementary School in Moscow, received the Award of Excellence from the Idaho Music Educators Association for her work as a member of the organization and as a music instructor in a small town.
Stefani, who is finishing her second and final year as president of the organization, is credited with championing initiatives providing mentorship for new music teachers and programming for an elementary level all-state band.
“It’s humbling because it comes from your peers — you’re nominated from your peers within the organization and you don’t do it to be recognized because it’s a lot of work,” Stefani said. “It’s nice to know that it’s being seen and it’s being appreciated folks are really happy with us, with all the things that we started and to be recognized as an excellent educator — it’s pretty special.”
The mentorship program in particular was a move that will have positive repercussions for Idaho music educators for years to come, Stefani said. She said too often, first-year music teachers and those new to the state are left floundering and uncertain of themselves. She said providing guidance at this juncture is crucial and may help to combat the teacher shortage plaguing the state and nation.
“A lot of times, you’re the only music teacher in the building and everybody else is English and science — you’re your own island,” Stefani said. “They say now statistically that four out of five teachers will quit by the end of five years and Idaho has a huge teacher shortage.”
Born and raised in Moscow, Stefani graduated from Moscow High School and received her bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Idaho. Now in her 27th year of teaching and her fourth since returning to teach at McDonald, she is known among her colleagues for her enthusiasm and her ability to inspire her students.
Wendy Thompson, a fourth grade teacher at McDonald, said Stefani even brings in new music programs each year rather than recycling music and shows from year to year.
“Kathy’s magical,” Thompson said. “She engages the kids and gets them tremendously engulfed in music and it’s brilliant.”
McDonald Principal Kim Mikolajczyk agreed, saying while Stefani’s work with the Idaho Music Educators Association has been important but that hasn’t stopped her from dedicating herself fully as a music teacher in the district.
“She has more energy than I know what to do with — she is always coming up with new things. She even records herself teaching and views it in the evening time to improve her skills,” Mikolajczyk said. “We’re very, very lucky to have her, and I think the state is lucky to have her.”
