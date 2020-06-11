The city of Moscow approved a program allowing Main Street businesses to temporarily expand their usage of public rights of way, according to a city of Moscow news release.
The city council action also allows for expanded use, with permission, of adjacent business frontages, and if possible, the use of certain parking stalls to accommodate more outdoor spaces.
Developed in response to city, state, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for public safety during the coronavirus crisis, the program aims to lessen the economic impact of the pandemic on the Moscow business community. Expanded use of rights of way areas will allow businesses to facilitate social distancing for their patrons while safely activating the public spaces with a celebratory atmosphere.
Any business interested in the opportunity can contact Tammy Gray at tgray@ci.moscow.id.us or (208) 883-7096 to schedule a consultation. A city representative will work with the applicant to determine what options are feasible for their location and will help them fill out the requisite form.
The city clerk will forward the application to police, fire and community events staff for review, and if it is determined that the expansion does not unreasonably interfere with pedestrian traffic and/or other uses of the public right of way, the city clerk can approve the application.