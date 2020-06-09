Making moves

A truck tows a railroad passenger car through downtown Moscow on Saturday on its way to a new home at a private residence east of town. The Whitman County Historical Society gave away two of the passenger cars outside the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, and plan to restore the remaining passenger car and caboose. The other passenger car was moved to a new home outside of Colfax. The new owners of the cars paid to have them moved.
