Police arrested a 35-year-old Pullman man Saturday morning who allegedly kidnapped and stabbed a woman near the intersection of Whelan and Kitzmiller Roads just outside of Pullman.
Jose Chagollan-Flores was booked into jail on domestic violence-related charges of kidnapping and felony assault.
Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies, the Pullman Police Department and the Washington State University Police Department responded to a report of an abduction and stabbing at approximately 2:20 a.m.
According to Sheriff Brett Myers, they found a woman who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times. They also found Chagollan-Flores in the area and took him into custody.
Witnesses said the woman escaped from Chagollan-Flores’s vehicle and climbed into the back of a witness’ vehicle while pleading for help.
Chagollan-Flores then allegedly drove his Lincoln Navigator into the rear end of the witness’ vehicle at a high rate of speed. He then allegedly pulled the victim from the vehicle, threw her to the ground and stabbed her numerous times with a knife.
The victim was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital where she was treated for her injuries, which are not considered to be life threatening.