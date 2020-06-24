A 21-year-old man who was being arrested Monday morning at Pullman’s Sunset Mart allegedly grabbed a Pullman Police Department officer’s holster.
Pullman Police Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said police heard reports of Darien Armstrong wandering around Pullman and causing problems. He was asked to leave Safeway after he was reported sleeping next to the store and allegedly attempted to burglarize a residence on Spring Street.
Opgenorth said Armstrong eventually made his way to Sunset Mart, where he had been previously trespassed.
As police tried to arrest him, Armstrong allegedly resisted and grabbed an officer’s holster.
He was arrested for suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree assault, attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer, obstructing a public servant and residential burglary.