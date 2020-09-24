The man who allegedly got into a physical altercation with an employee at the Pullman restaurant O-Ramen last month was charged with a misdemeanor.
The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office said Christian Comis was charged with fourth-degree assault Sept. 14.
Comis, a DoorDash delivery driver, allegedly entered O-Ramen to pick up an order without wearing a face mask Aug. 18. He got into an altercation with an employee that turned physical.
He told police he was acting in self-defense against the employee.