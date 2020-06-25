A man allegedly punched a 68-year-old Juliaetta man in the face and threatened to shoot him after the 68-year-old reportedly blocked a driveway with his all-terrain vehicle Tuesday night in Kendrick, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
Two suspects — a 34-year-old Kendrick man and a 42-year-old Lewiston man — were listed in the deputy’s report, but since the report was not complete, a sheriff’s office dispatcher was unable to discern which suspect was cited for suspicion of battery, malicious injury to property and exhibition of a weapon.
The incident was reported at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of East Main Street in Kendrick. A suspect was allegedly upset about the victim’s ATV blocking a driveway. The victim reportedly did not move his vehicle, so a suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face.
The victim then allegedly reached for a black leather case with a gun in it. A suspect reportedly grabbed the case, pulled the gun and allegedly pointed the weapon at the victim, threatening to shoot him. A suspect also allegedly slashed one of the tires on the ATV.