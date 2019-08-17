The Pullman Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Stanwood, Wash., man early Friday morning after he allegedly stalked his ex-girlfriend with an unlicensed loaded pistol in his car.
Cmdr. Chris Tennant said the man, Garret Jewell, followed his girlfriend to Pullman after he found out she was visiting Pullman and going to the local bars.
At one point, Jewell allegedly confronted her by opening her car door without permission and yelling at her, Tennant said.
As she drove away, he allegedly continued to follow her around Pullman in his car as she called police at about 12:30 a.m.
Tennant said police located Jewell near Stadium Way and Valley Road and pulled him over. He was allegedly intoxicated and had an unlicensed concealed pistol in his vehicle.
Police arrested him for suspicion of DUI, stalking, second-degree vehicle prowl and having a loaded pistol in his vehicle without a license. Tennant said the vehicle prowl charge stems from Jewell allegedly opening the woman’s car door without permission.