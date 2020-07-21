Whitman County Sheriff deputies on Sunday arrested a 51-year-old Latah, Wash., man who allegedly stole a utility type vehicle following a crash near Tekoa.
Michael Babinski is being charged with theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree malicious mischief.
According to a Whitman County news release, deputies on Sunday evening received a report of a stolen UTV near Tekoa.
They searched its last known location and found tire tracks headed toward Tekoa Mountain. With assistance from local landowners and the use of private off road vehicles, deputies began to follow the tracks into adjoining fields.
While searching for the UTV, deputies located a black Ford Excursion that appeared to have recently crashed into a ravine on Tekoa Mountain. The registration indicated it belonged to Babinski. The stolen UTV was also located a short distance away from the Ford Excursion, stuck in an area of heavy brush.
Deputies found Babinski walking on a road outside Tekoa. He allegedly admitted to taking the UTV after he crashed his vehicle in an effort to get home. Babinski was transported by ambulance and treated for injuries sustained during the crash.